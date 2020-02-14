Target display provides awe inspiring experience for young customer

Retail News

Good Morning America

Oliver Garza-Pena is nearly two-years-old and confined to a wheelchair. On a recent trip to a Target store in Arizona last week, the young boy came across a sign as part of a display that included a photo of a smiling child in a wheelchair. “I could see the look on his face — he knew that boy was like him,” his mother, Demi Garza-Pena, told “Good Morning America.”