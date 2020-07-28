Target follows Walmart in announcing it will close on Thanksgiving

Retail News

Business Insider

Target echoed the announcement by Walmart last week, saying it will close its stores on Thanksgiving. “The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in a press release. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”