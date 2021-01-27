Target hands out bonuses following record holiday performance

Retail News

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Target has said that eligible hourly workers in its stores and distribution centers will receive $500 bonuses following a record performance during the holiday season. The retailer, which posted a 17 percent increase in same-store sales over the last two months of 2020, also said it will pay bonuses ranging between $1,000 and $2,000 to store directors, executive team leaders and salaried management at its distribution centers. The new bonuses will bring the total amount paid by the company in the past year to about $1 billion.