Target posts modest 1Q sales gain, warns 2Q will be softer

Retail News
Target posts modest 1Q sales gain, warns 2Q will be softerCNN 05/17/2023
Target reported a 0.7 percent increase in same-store sales as its customers concentrated on lower-margin non-discretionary purchases. The chain, which posted a 5.8 percent decline in profits in the first quarter, warned that sales would likely soften in the second quarter as consumers look to stretch their dollars in an inflationary environment.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!