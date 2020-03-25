Target reports coronavirus generated sales spike

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Target has reported that sales are up 20 percent this month as customers stock up on food and household supplies from the chain’s stores and website. The impact of the virus has also led Target to suspend plans for new stores and remodels. “We need to be disciplined about making sure our stores and supply chain can focus on serving our guests without any unnecessary distractions, knowing that we’ll need to prioritize the flow of food, medicine, and other essentials for the foreseeable future,” said Mr. Cornell.