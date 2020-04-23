Target says online sales have jumped 275 percent this month

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Online sales for April have climbed 275 percent at Target. The retailer said that its same-store sales numbers for the current quarter are up seven percent year-over-year. CEO Brian Cornell said the chain will “emerge from this crisis as a stronger company with additional opportunity to grow profitably for years and years to come.” Mr. Cornell said that Target’s first-quarter profit would be negatively affected because it includes additional hazard pay for employees braving the coronavirus pandemic to work.