Target starting wages could go as high as $24 an hour

Target starting wages could go as high as $24 an hourAP News 02/28/2022
Target is upping starting wages at some stores and distribution centers to $24 an hour. The chain is taking this action in areas like New York where labor is in short supply and the cost of living is high. Target’s current starting wage is $15 an hour. “The market has changed,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”
