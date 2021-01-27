Target’s newest limited-edition designer collab is with Levi’s

Retail News
Target’s newest limited-edition designer collab is with Levi’sFortune 01/27/2021
Target, which in recent years has expanded its selection of Levi Strauss jeans in its stores and online, has announced the launch of a limited-edition collection with the iconic denim brand. The line, which will go on sale on February 28 until supplies are exhausted, will be made up of 100 items, including dog beds, pajamas and a trucker jacket.
