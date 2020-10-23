Taste and health are key reasons for eating plant-based meat alternatives

Retail News
Taste and health are key reasons for eating plant-based meat alternativesFast Company 10/21/2020
Plant-based meat sales have exploded during the pandemic despite only five percent of Americans identifying as vegetarians, according to Gallup. The key reasons that consumers who also eat meat choose plant-based alternatives are taste and health, with environmental sustainability being another, albeit less important, factor.
