Retail News

Taste and health are key reasons for eating plant-based meat alternatives

Fast Company 10/21/2020

Plant-based meat sales have exploded during the pandemic despite only five percent of Americans identifying as vegetarians, according to Gallup. The key reasons that consumers who also eat meat choose plant-based alternatives are taste and health, with environmental sustainability being another, albeit less important, factor.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!