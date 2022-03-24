Tech giants try to kill off password log-ins

Retail News
Tech giants try to kill off password log-insThe Wall Street Journal 03/24/2022
Technology giants including Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft have been working for nearly a decade on a system that will allow users to access their accounts without having to use a password. The Fast Identity Online Alliance or FIDO, as it is called, believes it is closer to a solution that would put a public key on the account provider’s server, connected to a private one for access.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!