Retail News

Tech workers currently fastest at getting re-hired

Techradar 12/28/2022

Although big tech firms, from Meta to Doordash and Shopify, have laid off large numbers of tech-oriented employees of late, a new report from ZipRecruiter says the job market is still hot. Tech workers, in particular, say they were successful with re-employment — 79 percent said they found new jobs within three months. The average for all job types was 83 percent.

