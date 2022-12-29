Tech workers currently fastest at getting re-hired

Retail News
Tech workers currently fastest at getting re-hiredTechradar 12/28/2022
Although big tech firms, from Meta to Doordash and Shopify, have laid off large numbers of tech-oriented employees of late, a new report from ZipRecruiter says the job market is still hot. Tech workers, in particular, say they were successful with re-employment — 79 percent said they found new jobs within three months. The average for all job types was 83 percent.
