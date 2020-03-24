Texas Lt. Governor says grandparents are willing to die for a good economy

Retail News

Washington Examiner

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said he was okay with going a few more days or weeks, but he believes people should have the right to return to their places of work after that. “I’m not living in fear of COVID-19. What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening to this country,” Mr. Patrick said. “No one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America, that all America loves, for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all-in.”