Thanksgiving turkeys will be pricier this year

Retail News

The New York Times

The supply of turkeys has been tight for several years and avian flu outbreaks and other supply chain challenges promise more of the same, only pricier, in 2022. “I’ve never seen anything as crazy as the turkey market right now,” said Greg Gunthorp, who raises fresh pasture-raised turkeys. “I tell people if they are not going to buy one of our turkeys, if they see one in the store they better pick it up and put it in the freezer.”