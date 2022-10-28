The ‘American Dream’ appears out of reach for today’s kids

Retail News
The ‘American Dream’ appears out of reach for today’s kidsThe Washington Post 10/28/2022
A new Gallup poll finds that only 42 percent of U.S. adults believe that kids today will do better economically than their parents. That’s a drop of 18 percent since June 2019. “Americans have as little optimism as they have had at any time in nearly three decades about young people’s chances of having greater material success in life than their parents,” said Gallup in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!