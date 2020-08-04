COVID-19 is killing grocery workers

Retail News

The Washington Post

At least four people who worked at grocery stores — Giant Foods, Trader Joe’s and Walmart — have died as a result of catching COVID-19. The deaths have occurred at the same time as major grocers are seeking to hire hundreds of thousands of workers to keep up with the demand created by local and state social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Grocery retailers have taken more steps to help protect workers, such as erecting plexiglass sneeze guards, limiting the numbers of customers in stores, requiring customers to practice social distancing and distributing gloves and face masks.