The global economic outlook improves

The global economic outlook improvesThe Washington Post 01/31/2023
The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to improve as China relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions and the European and U.S. economies perform better than previously expected. “The outlook is less gloomy than in our October forecast,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist for the IMF. “We are not seeing a global recession right now.”
