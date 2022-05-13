Retail News

The ‘Great Resignation’ led most to new jobs

The New York Times 05/13/2022

People leaving their jobs over the past year have done so primarily to take better paying positions elsewhere. “People have seen this as a rejection of work, but I’ve seen it as people capitalizing on an abundance of job opportunities,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research for North America at Indeed. “People do need to pay the bills.”

