Business Insider
Anchor Brewing, the oldest craft brewery in the United States, is closing its doors after 127 years due to a combination of challenging economic factors and declining sales. The company cited the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and depressed sales as contributing factors to its closure. The brewery, which was acquired by Japanese mega-brewery Sapporo in 2017, has ceased production and will phase out its existing stock by the end of the month.
