The rush has slowed for the second round of PPP loans

NPR 05/28/2020

It only took 13 days for businesses to snatch up the first round of Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans that alloted $349 billion to assisting small companies meet payroll during the COVID-19 crises. However, data from the Census Bureau indicates that most businesses that wanted loans have gotten them, or decided not to try.

