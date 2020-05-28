The rush has slowed for the second round of PPP loans

Retail News
The rush has slowed for the second round of PPP loansNPR 05/28/2020
It only took 13 days for businesses to snatch up the first round of Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans that alloted $349 billion to assisting small companies meet payroll during the COVID-19 crises. However, data from the Census Bureau indicates that most businesses that wanted loans have gotten them, or decided not to try.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!