The search for a better frozen pizza continues

Retail News
The search for a better frozen pizza continuesThe New York Times 01/31/2023
Brands continue on their quest to create a frozen pizza that provides the type of quality that Americans expect from their local pizzerias. Sales of frozen pizza have surged since the pandemic began, and several upscale brands have been rolled out in recent years looking to carve out a niche among Americans who want a better frozen pie.
