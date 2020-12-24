Retail News

Third-party sellers have gripes with Amazon

Chicago Tribune 12/23/2020

Third-party sellers say they are having issues with selling on Amazon Marketplace this holiday season. Complaints include limits on the amount of inventory sellers can store at fulfillment centers, plus long shipping delays. Yet, Amazon says third-party sales for the season are up 60 percent versus last year, and some experts say Amazon is handling its supply chain better than UPS, FedEx or the USPS.

