Third-party sellers say rivals are tampering with Amazon listings

A seller noticed that listings for a massager he sold were continually changing on Amazon.com although he had not made any alterations himself. He reached out to Amazon as the practice continued over time, but the platform didn’t appear to take any action until one day he received a notice that sales of his products had been suspended because it was a prohibited device. Chris McCabe, a former marketplace investigator for Amazon, said that this type of activity goes on all the time.