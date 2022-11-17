TJX CEO is ‘very pleased’ with discounter’s quarterly results

Retail News
TJX CEO is ‘very pleased’ with discounter’s quarterly resultsForbes 11/17/2022
TJX, the parent company of HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, reported sales and earnings that exceeded the retailer’s expectations. President and CEO Ernie Herman said that the company’s “overall pretax margins, merchandise margins and earnings per share were strong” during the most recent quarter and that he was “particularly pleased about our apparel business.”
Discussions
