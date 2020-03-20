TJX Companies closes all its stores and websites for two weeks

Retail News

WCVB

TJX, the parent company of HomeGoods, HomeSense, Marshalls, Sierra Trading Post and TJ Maxx, announced it will close all its stores and websites in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. “Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally as of (Thursday) for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia,” said Ernie Herrman, CEO and president of TJX Companies Inc., in a statement.