Retail News

TJX Cos. lifts profit forecast as costs come down

Reuters/Yahoo Finance 05/17/2023

TJX Cos. saw its first-quarter profit margins increase by one percent to 28.9 percent as freight and raw material costs decreased. The operator of the HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx off-price chains lifted its annual profit forecast to a range between $3.39 and $3.48, up from its previous guidance of $3.29 to $3.41.

Source: Reuters/Yahoo Finance



MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

    Discussions
    Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!