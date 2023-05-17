TJX Cos. lifts profit forecast as costs come down

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo Finance

TJX Cos. saw its first-quarter profit margins increase by one percent to 28.9 percent as freight and raw material costs decreased. The operator of the HomeGoods, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx off-price chains lifted its annual profit forecast to a range between $3.39 and $3.48, up from its previous guidance of $3.29 to $3.41.