TJX Cos. posts big gain in same-store sales

Retail News
TJX Cos. posts big gain in same-store salesBloomberg 02/26/2020
Same-store sales at TJX Cos. grew six percent in the fourth quarter, well above the 3.2 percent gain predicted by analysts. The parent company of HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx reported that each of its divisions posted gains of four percent or higher for the quarter. The company’s shares were up 6.4 percent in premarket trading on the news.
Discussions
