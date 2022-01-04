Tommy Hilfiger CEO calls Metaverse Fashion Week a learning experience

Retail News

Forbes

Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global, says “consumers are showing an appetite” for virtually interacting with the brand as demonstrated during Metaverse Fashion Week. “This is indeed about testing and learning. The beauty of virtual environments is that on both product and VM sides we can try new things.” said Mr. Hagman. “We are experimenting with how these elements and environments can co-exist to provide a seamless consumer journey, for example, a fully digital experience, or selling physical products in the virtual environment and vice versa. These learnings will allow us to enhance future activations and to evolve our digital ecosystem.”