Toy brands go green to win over consumers

Forbes 02/26/2020

The largest toy manufacturers — Hasbro, Mattel and MGA Entertainment — have all pledged to make the switch to plant-based and recycled plastics to reduce waste and greenhouse gases. The switch is market-driven, as a new generation of parents and retailers are asking for greater environmental responsibility from the brands they purchase.

