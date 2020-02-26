Toy brands go green to win over consumers

Retail News
Toy brands go green to win over consumersForbes 02/26/2020
The largest toy manufacturers — Hasbro, Mattel and MGA Entertainment — have all pledged to make the switch to plant-based and recycled plastics to reduce waste and greenhouse gases. The switch is market-driven, as a new generation of parents and retailers are asking for greater environmental responsibility from the brands they purchase.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!