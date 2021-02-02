Toys ‘R’ Us closes its only two U.S. stores

Retail News

The Associated Press/Syracuse.com

Toys ‘R’ US has closed its two stores in the U.S. as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We made the strategic decision to pivot our store strategy to new locations and platforms that have better traffic,” Tru Kids said in a statement. “Consumer demand in the toy category and for Toys R Us remains strong and we will continue to invest in the channels where the customer wants to experience our brand.”