Tractor Supply CEO says consumers want one-stop shops

Retail News

CNBC

Hal Lawton, CEO of Tractor Supply, believes that many changes in consumer behavior that have taken root as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic are here to stay. One of those changes is a preference for shopping with retailers that offer a broader array of merchandise. “Customers don’t want to go to a retailer where they can only buy one category,” he told NRF CEO Matthew Shay in a streamed conference on Zoom yesterday.