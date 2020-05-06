Tractor Supply makes itself essential to customers during outbreak

Retail News

Tractor Supply Co. expects sales for the quarter ending later this month to be up somewhere between 24 and 29 percent as the retailer has used its digital capabilities to serve its mostly rural customers during the coronavirus outbreak. The retailer plans to introduce its first mobile shopping app. “We believe the strong will get strong during this period of time, and we’re committed to capitalizing on the opportunities that this crisis presents,” said CEO Hal Lawton, in a call with analysts earlier this week.