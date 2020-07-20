Trader Joe’s international food products accused of ‘racist branding’

Retail News

ABC News

An online petition is asking Trader Joe’s to rename products such as Trader Ming’s and Trader Jose. “While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, Trader Joe’s national director of public relations. “With this in mind, we made the decision several years ago to use only the Trader Joe’s name on our products moving forward.”