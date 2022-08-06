Trader Joe’s is latest retailer to face union push

Retail News
Trader Joe’s is latest retailer to face union pushThe New York Times 06/08/2022
Associates working at a Trader Joe’s in western Massachusetts are the first at the chain to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. “Over the past however many years, changes have been happening without our consent,” said Maeg Yosef, a worker at the store. “We wanted to be in charge of the whole process, to be our own union. So we decided to go independent.”
