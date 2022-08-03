Treasury report questions how free the labor market is

Retail News
Treasury report questions how free the labor market isThe New York Times 03/08/2022
A lack of competition in the job market means that American workers earn 15 to 25 percent of what they could make in a more open environment, according to a report released earlier this week by the Treasury Department. The report finds that employers use a variety of practices to limit workers’ options when it comes to trading jobs, including noncompete and nondisclosure agreements, as well as no poaching deals.
