Truckers have it tough

Retail News

The New York Times

Truckers hauling products from coast to coast and all spots in between have a stressful job that is physical and emotionally demanding. That helps explain why so many people are looking elsewhere to build careers. “The lifestyle probably is the first thing that smacks people in the face,” said Stephen Graves, a long haul trucker. “You know what it does to you. You’re thinking about it all the time. We’re tired. Our bodies are starting to go. Our bladders have been put to the test. And no exercise. We end up with all types of heart and other health ailments. You can’t truly fathom what it’s done to you.”