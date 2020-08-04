Trump administration may recommend asymptomatic people go back to work

Retail News

AP News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, working with the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence, is considering letting people infected with COVID-19 but who remain asymptomatic return to work. Individuals fitting this description would be required to wear a face mask and test their temperature twice a day. “Some of the best minds here at the White House are beginning to think about what recommendations will look like that we give to businesses, that we give to states, but it will all, I promise you, be informed on putting the health and well-being of the American people first,” Mr. Pence said.