Trump orders meat plants to open

Retail News

Des Moines Register

President Trump, citing his authority under the Defense Production Act, has issued an executive order requiring that “processors of beef, pork, and poultry (‘meat and poultry’) in the food supply chain continue operating and fulfilling orders to ensure a continued supply of protein for Americans.” The president told reporters that he would seek to shield plants from legal liability if workers who contract COVID-19 become sick while working in one of the facilities. Chris Schwartz, a Black Hawk County supervisor, who pushed Tyson to close its local plant as cases of the coronavirus increased, said Mr. Trump “doesn’t have a clue about what’s happening in communities like mine.”