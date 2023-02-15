Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy for second time

Retail News
Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy for second timeYahoo! finance 02/14/2023
Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The discount retailer filed in Texas, listing assets and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million, in its bankruptcy petition. It emerged from its last bankruptcy in January 2021 after closing about 200 stores, cutting its employee headcount and slashing debt.
Discussions
