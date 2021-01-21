Tuesday Morning searches for new CEO post bankruptcy

Retail News
Tuesday Morning searches for new CEO post bankruptcyThe Dallas Morning News 01/20/2021
Tuesday Morning is searching for a successor to Steven Becker, the chain’s CEO since 2015, after the retailer completed its reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and added a new board. Mr. Becker, who currently serves on the board, will depart after that position after his successor is found.
Discussions
