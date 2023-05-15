Twitter’s new CEO may be walking into a no-win situation

Retail News

AP News

Elon Musk has decided that NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will lead Twitter as its new chief executive officer. Ms. Yaccarino, as it turns out, was “foolish enough” to want a job that comes with a lot of “pain” attached, based on Mr. Musk’s public comments. Some believe that Twitter’s incoming CEO is being set up for a fall, having to fix some of the self-inflicted wounds visited on the social site by Mr. Musk. There are also questions on how much latitude Ms. Yaccarino will be given to fix what’s wrong with Twitter by its owner.