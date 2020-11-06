Tyson cooperating in DOJ chicken price-fixing probe

Retail News
Tyson cooperating in DOJ chicken price-fixing probeThe Wall Street Journal 06/11/2020
Tyson Foods, the largest chicken producer in the U.S., said it is cooperating with a Justice Department investigation into price-fixing. The food manufacturer discovered last year that some of its employees were implicated in the alleged scheme that has seen the indictment of executives from Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Claxton Poultry Farms.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!