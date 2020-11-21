Tyson suspends plant managers said to bet on workers getting COVID-19

Retail News
Tyson suspends plant managers said to bet on workers getting COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 11/20/2020
Tyson Foods has suspended managers at a pork processing plant in Iowa who were named in a wrongful death lawsuit on having wagered with one another over the number of workers at the facility who would contract COVID-19. “If these claims are confirmed, we’ll take all measures necessary to root out and remove this disturbing behavior from our company,” said Dan Banks, Tyson’s CEO.
