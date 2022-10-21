U.S. container imports fall off

Retail News
U.S. container imports fall offReuters/U.S. News & World Report 10/21/2022
Container import volumes began to slow in June following record highs in May. August and September’s imports were down significantly, putting volume at levels more in line with pre-pandemic levels. “Warehouses are full. Until importers clear their inventory, expect overseas orders to be weak,” said shipping consultant Jon Monroe.
Discussions
