U.S. employers cut 140,000 jobs in December

U.S. employers cut 140,000 jobs in DecemberFox Business 01/08/2021
The U.S. economy lost 140,000 net jobs in December, the first such decline in seven months, according to the Labor Department. About 9.8 million more Americans are unemployed today than in February, the month before the pandemic began adversely affecting the job market. Bars and restaurants weren’t the hardest hit in December, as they have been throughout the pandemic.
