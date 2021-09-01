Retail News

U.S. employers cut 140,000 jobs in December

Fox Business 01/08/2021

The U.S. economy lost 140,000 net jobs in December, the first such decline in seven months, according to the Labor Department. About 9.8 million more Americans are unemployed today than in February, the month before the pandemic began adversely affecting the job market. Bars and restaurants weren’t the hardest hit in December, as they have been throughout the pandemic.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!