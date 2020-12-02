U.S. households are in deeper debt than ever before

Retail News

Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance

Americans have increased their borrowing for 22 consecutive quarters, with total debt surpassing $14 trillion for the first time in history, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Total debt for individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 grew to a record $1.04 trillion. All forms of debt, including car loans, credit cards, mortgages and student loans, increased.