U.S. retail sales gains slowed in October

U.S. retail sales gains slowed in OctoberThe Wall Street Journal 11/17/2020
Retail sales increased 0.3 percent in October, according to the latest figures from the Commerce Department. The gain marked the sixth consecutive month of sales growth, albeit at a lower clip than in previous reports. Sporting good and clothing sales fell 4.2 percent during the month and grocery’s numbers were off 0.4 percent.
