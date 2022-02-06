U.S. to airlift more baby formula from abroad as shortage persists

Retail News
U.S. to airlift more baby formula from abroad as shortage persistsThe New York Times 06/02/2022
Infant formula supplies have been low since Abbott was forced in February to close a factory over contamination concerns. The federal government has been airlifting supplies of formula from overseas in an effort to bolster supplies. Seventy percent of formula products nationwide were listed as out-of-stock for the week ending May 21, according to Datasembly.
Discussions
