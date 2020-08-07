Uber to acquire Postmates in $2.65B deal

Retail News

The Washington Post

Uber has reached an agreement to acquire the Postmates food delivery service in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal. The companies are hoping that a combination of the two will enable them to lower costs, improve efficiency and provide more options for consumers. “We can use some of the learnings of their system and put it on top of our system in order to build a better service overall,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.