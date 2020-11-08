UK government pays consumers to eat out, and they do

Retail News
UK government pays consumers to eat out, and they doReuters 08/10/2020
Restaurant traffic in the UK increased 3.8 percent last week as the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” program went into effect. The program offers half off food and drink purchases for dine-in customers at restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the month. The program, which does not include alcohol purchases, has a 10 pounds per person limit.
