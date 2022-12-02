Ulta Beauty posts nearly 15 percent gain in same-store sales

Retail News

CNBC

Ulta Beauty’s same-store sales were up 14.6 percent year-over-year in the latest quarter. Dave Kimbell, Ulta CEO, said that the chain saw increases in sales from customers across all income levels. “While it’s hard to know with certainty if we are starting to see consumers trade down — as the only beauty retailer that offers a wide variety of prices from entry-level mass to high-end luxury and everything in between, Ulta Beauty is uniquely positioned to capture any consumer shifts within price points in the beauty category,” he said.